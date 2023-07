Peralta hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Peralta was on the bench versus southpaw Reid Detmers to begin the game, but the veteran outfielder drew in as a pinch hitter and homered against righty reliever Zack Weiss. Through eight games in July, Peralta has gone 8-for-22 (.364) in his usual strong-side platoon role. He's up to a .283/.323/.434 slash line with seven homers, 32 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base over 229 plate appearances.