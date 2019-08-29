Dodgers' Devin Mann: Headed to Arizona Fall League

Mann will play for Glendale in the Arizona Fall League, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The selection to the AFL will give Mann an opportunity to extend his strong season among many of baseball's top prospects. The 22-year-old has spent most of 2019 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI in 350 at-bats.

