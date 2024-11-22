The Dodgers and May (elbow, throat) avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $2.135 million contract, the Associated Press reports.

May -- who had been arbitration-eligible for the final time -- missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from UCL and flexor surgery and later had another operation to repair an esophageal tear. The 27-year-old made a total of just 20 starts from 2021-23 due to injury. May should be healthy for the start of spring training, but it's not clear when he might be ready to make starts for the Dodgers given how much time he's missed.