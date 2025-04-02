May didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing one unearned run on a hit and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander surrendered a run during the second inning on a single, a walk and an error but otherwise kept Atlanta off the board. May understandably showed a bit of rust in his first big-league start since May of 2023 as he threw just 46 of 81 pitches for strikes, but his stuff looked on point as he generated 11 whiffs. The 27-year-old will continue to work as Los Angeles' No. 6 starter and could have some fantasy utility, assuming he can stay healthy.