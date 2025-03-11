Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that May will begin the season as the Dodgers' fifth starter, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
May had been battling Tony Gonsolin for the final spot in Los Angeles' rotation, but with the latter set to begin the season on the IL due to a back injury, May will officially claim the final spot. However, the 27-year-old righty won't travel with the team to Japan for the Tokyo Series against Chicago, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. He will instead remain in Arizona to continue ramping up for the start of the domestic season.
