Alvarez will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and No. 8 hitter in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Alvarez will pick up his third consecutive start after going 2-for-6 with an RBI in his first two turns in the lineup. The Dodgers have an opening in the lineup with both Max Muncy (elbow) and Edwin Rios (hamstring) on the injured list, but Alvarez's run as a regular is expected to be short-lived. Muncy started a rehab assignment June 4 and looks like he'll be ready to go for this weekend's series in San Francisco.