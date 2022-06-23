Alvarez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Alvarez had started the past three games in right field in place of the injured Mookie Betts (rib), going 1-for-8 with a run scored and a stolen base. The Dodgers are still expected to deploy Alvarez as their primary option in right field, but with manager Dave Roberts wanting to give Will Smith a day off behind the plate, there won't be room in the lineup for Alvarez. With Smith serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter, Austin Barnes will pick up a start at catcher while Chris Taylor fills Alvarez's spot in the outfield.