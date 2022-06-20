Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians.

Alvarez got the nod in right field, which could be a semi-regular occurrence as long as Mookie Betts (ribs) is on the injured list. In the seventh inning, Alvarez singled, stole second and scored the Dodgers' last run of the game. The 32-year-old switch hitter is 3-for-15 (.200) with no extra-base hits, one RBI and one run scored in nine contests this season. He'll compete with Zach McKinstry to fill the lineup spot left behind by Betts' absence.