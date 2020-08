Uceta broke security protocol and was suspended by the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Uceta had been working at the Dodgers' alternate training site, but he was recently sent home to the Dominican Republic and suspended by the team. Given travel restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's unclear whether the right-hander will return to the team at any point in 2020. If he does, he's likely to remain with the alternate squad.