Sheehan (5-2) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven shutout innings to earn the win Monday over the Reds.

Sheehan had his best start of the season and picked up a win for the third time over four outings in August. The 10 strikeouts were a season high, and this was the first time he's posted a scoreless line this year. He's now at a 3.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB through 48 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts). Sheehan is lined up for a favorable road start in Pittsburgh next week.