Sheehan (6-3) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Sheehan retired the first 15 batters he faced before allowing back-to-back singles to open the sixth inning. The Rockies were able to get a run that frame with a Tyler Freeman RBI single, but that was it for the damage on Sheehan's line. The 25-year-old was considered to be skipped for a start last week but has maintained his place in a six-man rotation for now, and it's tough to see him getting bumped after an outing this strong. He's now at a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 69:19 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 12 appearances (10 starts). Sheehan is tentatively scheduled for a tough home start versus the Phillies next week.