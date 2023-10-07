Sheehan is listed on the Dodgers' roster for their NLDS matchup against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Sheehan has been dominant on the mound recently, surrendering just three runs over 13.2 innings while striking out 24 batters across his last three starts. The 23-year-old's hot streak helped him beat out Ryan Yarbrough for a spot on Los Angeles' pitching staff, though Sheehan has yet to be penciled in for a start in the postseason.