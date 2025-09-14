Freeman went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 13-7 win over the Giants.

Freeman has gone 11-for-48 (.229) over 11 games to begin September. This was his first multi-RBI game since he drove in three versus the Padres on Aug. 24. While the first baseman hasn't been at his best lately, he's avoided prolonged slumps -- he hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since Aug. 13-15. Overall, Freeman still has a .293/.364/.494 slash line with 20 home runs, 38 doubles, 81 RBI, 72 runs scored and five stolen bases over 134 contests this season.