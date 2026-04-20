Ward started at first base and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

Ward made his big-league debut and produced early, notching his first MLB hit and RBI with a fourth-inning single. The reigning Pacific Coast League MVP was off to a monster start at Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 1.020 OPS through 18 games, which prompted his promotion following Freddie Freeman's move to the paternity list. Earning regular opportunities with the Dodgers will be difficult, though Ward has more than proven himself against Triple-A pitching and turned in an encouraging MLB debut.