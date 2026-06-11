Dodgers' Ryan Ward: Belts first career grand slam

Ward went 1-for-3 with a grand slam Wednesday in a loss to the Pirates.

Ward gave the Dodgers a 6-1 lead with his grand slam to right field in the sixth inning, though Pittsburgh made a late comeback to secure the victory. Ward could have had the opportunity to drive in another run with a runner on second base in the eighth, but he was pinch-hit for by Alex Call. Regardless, Ward has shown ample power since his most recent call-up May 28, mashing three homers and driving in 10 runs over seven contests. He's working in the strong side of a left-field platoon, starting at that position each of the Dodgers past five games against a right-handed starter.