Dodgers' Ryan Ward: Bops second homer

Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in a loss to the Angels.

Dalton Rushing swatted a three-run homer in the sixth inning to bring the Dodgers to within two runs, and Ward followed with a solo shot to move his team even closer. However, the Angels scored the final seven runs of the game to turn the outcome into a blowout. Still, Ward extended his recent run of good form -- he's notched an extra-base hit and at least one RBI in each of his past three games. He's not quite an everyday player in the absence of Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring), but given that he's started in left field each of the past three times Los Angeles has faced a right-handed starter, Ward appears to be set for pretty steady playing time for as long as Hernandez remains out of action.