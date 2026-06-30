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Dodgers' Ryan Ward: Moving back to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers optioned Ward to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Ward will give up his spot on the active roster to Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. After Hernandez landed on the shelf May 29, Ward had received a look as the Dodgers' primary option in left field, but he ended up being relegated to a bench role for the team's last three games after struggling to produce over the past couple of weeks. Overall, Ward slashed .204/.278/.469 with three home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs in 18 games during his latest stint the big leagues.

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