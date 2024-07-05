The Dodgers recalled Varland from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Varland will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by southpaw Nick Ramirez, who was optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Varland made seven appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen before being sent down to the minors May 15, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over six innings. Over his last four minor-league outings, Varland has given up two hits and one walk while striking out four across four scoreless frames.