Kim could see more starts at second base going forward now that Tommy Edman is healthy enough to play in the outfield, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

Kim had been part of the starting lineup in four of the Dodgers' past 13 games, making three starts in center field and one at second base. However, Edman's minor ankle injury is healed enough to allow him to play the outfield, which should open up more opportunities for Kim at the keystone -- the position he's had his most starts in this season. The 26-year-old rookie is slashing .372/.410/.538 with two home runs and six stolen bases in 83 plate appearances. Kim is batting eighth and playing second base Saturday against the Royals.