Martinez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Martinez's lone hit of the contest was a big one, as he connected for a three-run homer in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3. The long ball was his sixth of the campaign and his second since returning from a stint on the injured list May 12. Since being activated, he's notched a hit in all but of the eight contests in which he's played, though that has amounted to a modest .212 batting average. Martinez has also knocked in nine RBI over the eight-game span.