Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk against the Angels in a 10-5 win Saturday.

Martinez went deep for the second straight game, launching a solo shot to center field in the sixth inning. Of the veteran's past five hits, three have been homers and one has been a double, and he's added three walks along with six RBI during that four-game span. Martinez is just eight long balls away from his first 30-homer campaign since 2019.