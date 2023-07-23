Martinez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 16-3 rout of the Rangers.

Martinez was one of four Dodgers with multiple hits and RBI in the victory, and his three-run blast in the fourth inning gave Los Angeles a 10-1 lead. The All-Star has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .389/.465/.750 with four homers and 14 RBI over his past nine games. Overall, Martinez is tied for fifth in the National League with 24 long balls and ranks third with 73 RBI.