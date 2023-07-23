Manager Dave Roberts said Martinez (hamstring) won't be in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, but the slugger is expected to return to action Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Martinez was a late scratch Sunday due to tightness in his left hamstring, but there's apparently not much concern over the injury since Roberts also said an MRI won't be necessary. The 35-year-old has a hot bat out of the All-Star break as he's hitting .345 with two homers and 11 RBI through seven games.