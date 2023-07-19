Heyward slugged a three-run home run in his lone plate appearance in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Heyward's ninth home run of the season accounted for most of the damage in the Dodgers' five-run second inning, which gave starter Michael Grove all the run support he would need on the evening. He ended up being replaced for pinch hitter Jake Marisnick in the third inning, but Heyward's early exit wasn't the result of any setback with the neck stinger he picked up over the weekend. In fact, Heyward is back in the lineup Wednesday for a day game after a night game, manning right field and batting sixth.