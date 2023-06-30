Heyward went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 14-3 win over the Rockies.

Heyward's found a groove at the plate, going 8-for-18 (.444) over his last six contests. The veteran outfielder was hitting just .226 on June 20, but he's up to .252 with an .822 OPS after Thursday's productive effort. He's added eight home runs, 18 RBI, 31 runs scored, 11 doubles and two stolen bases through 62 contests. Heyward's seen a little less than a strong-side platoon role lately -- he's yet to start versus a southpaw this season, and he's no lock for the lineup against righties given the Dodgers' crowded outfield.