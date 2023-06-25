Heyward went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in an 8-7 win against Houston on Saturday.

Heyward helped Los Angeles get off to a fast start with a two-run shot in the first inning, and he was part of the team's eighth-inning comeback with a sacrifice fly. The veteran outfielder has seen inconsistent playing time of late, and Saturday's homer and runs batted in were each his first in two weeks. Heyward has flashed good power with eight long balls over 165 plate appearances on the season, but his fantasy appeal is limited to occasional streaming in favorable matchups.