Heyward made a significant adjustment to his mechanics at the plate over the winter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The case against Heyward is easy to make: he's a 33-year-old non-roster invitee who owns an 88 wRC+ over the last seven seasons and a 67 wRC+ over the last two. The case in his favor no longer relies solely on stats from 2015 or earlier, however. He's found himself with an organization that has a reputation for improving its players, and it appears that work has already begun. There's no guarantee Heyward's swing change has the desired effect, but he's at least given himself a chance to remain relevant.