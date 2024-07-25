Heyward isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
With southpaw Robbie Ray slated to start on the mound for San Francisco, the lefty-hitting Heyward will take a seat on the bench while Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez start across the outfield.
