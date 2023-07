Heyward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

Heyward has homered twice in his last four games, but he's still hitting just .189 (7-for-37) in July. The outfielder is up to 10 homers this season, his most since he slugged 21 for the Cubs in 2019. He's slashing .250/.348/.474 with 26 RBI, 39 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 230 plate appearances, but his playing time may decrease if he can't shake his recent slump.