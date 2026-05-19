Hernandez signed a contract with the Dodgers on Monday.

Hernandez was cut loose by the Phillies on Sunday, but it didn't take long for him to find work elsewhere. He'll provide the Dodgers with a fresh arm out of the bullpen. Hernandez hasn't appeared in the big leagues since the 2024 campaign, when he posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 39:28 K:BB across 43.1 regular-season innings across stops with Texas and Seattle.