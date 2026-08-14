Dodgers' Jonathan Hernandez: Returns to big-league roster with LAD

Hernandez had his contract selected by the Dodgers on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, but he will now return to the big-league bullpen ahead of the team's four-game series at home versus the Brewers beginning Thursday night. The 30-year-old has posted an inflated 6.45 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 22.1 innings in 15 appearances with Los Angeles this season, and he'll likely only be used in low-leverage situations versus Milwaukee. In order to make room on the 26-man roster, Landon Knack was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.