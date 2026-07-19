Dodgers' Kyle Hurt: Acting as 27th man Sunday

Hurt will be available out of the bullpen for the Dodgers as the 27th man for the second game of their doubleheader against the Yankees on Sunday, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hurt will make his way back from Triple-A Oklahoma and act as the 27th man in as the Dodgers will execute a bullpen game for the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader. In 32 games this season, the 28-year-old has posted a 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB in 31.1 innings. Hurt will be one of eight arms available out of the bullpen for the series finale.