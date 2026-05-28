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Dodgers' Kyle Hurt: Earns first big-league save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hurt struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Tanner Scott was deployed in the eighth inning to handle a high-leverage spot, though that left the middle of the Rockies' order to Hurt in the ninth. Hurt did what he's been doing basically all year and delivered a quality outing, retiring the side on 15 pitches (11 strikes). He saw his scoreless streak end Monday when he served up a solo home run, but that was just the second run he's allowed all season. The right-handed reliever has worked his way into the late-inning mix with a 1.06 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 17 innings, and he's earned a save and three holds over his last eight outings. Hurt won't be the first choice for saves, but he's showing he can be trusted.

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