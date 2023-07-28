The White Sox traded Lynn to the Dodgers alongside Joe Kelly on Friday in exchange for Trayce Thompson (oblique), Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Lynn hasn't exactly been at his best this season, holding a 6.47 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 119.2 frames. However, the Dodgers have developed a reputation for rejuvenating pitchers' careers, so it's not ridiculous to think Lynn could return to his old form with his new team.