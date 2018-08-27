Dodgers' Manny Machado: Continues power binge
Machado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Padres.
Machado homered in consecutive games and has now delivered five long balls over his last nine contests. The 25-year-old is batting .266 since joining the Dodgers at the All-Star break, but he has offset the dip in average with 14 extra-base hits (seven homers), 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases over that 35-game span.
