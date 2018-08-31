Dodgers' Manny Machado: Goes deep again
Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Machado took Robbie Ray deep in the sixth inning to record his 33rd home run of the season. He now has five home runs in his past eight games after hitting only two through the first three weeks of August. While he's posted standout seasons in the past, Machado is pacing towards career-best marks in batting average, on-base percentage, home runs, and RBI.
