Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.

Machado took Joey Lucchesi deep in the second inning to homer in his second consecutive game. He now has 37 long balls on the season, tying his career-best mark that was set in 2016. It's been another strong all-around season for Machado, as he's also chipped in 14 stolen bases and could bat better than .300 for the first time in his career.