The Dodgers activated Muncy (oblique) from the 10-day injured list, and he'll start at third base and bat out of the cleanup spot against the Rockies on Monday.

Muncy landed on the 10-day IL in mid-August due to a right oblique strain. He went 2-for-7 with two walks in three rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and the veteran third baseman has progressed enough in his recovery to return to the Dodgers' lineup for Monday's series opener. Catcher Chuckie Robinson was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.