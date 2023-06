The Dodgers reinstated Muncy (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Muncy landed on the injured list June 16 with a left hamstring strain and will now return as the Dodgers' primary third baseman. The 32-year-old slugger was slashing .094/.237/.219 through 38 plate appearances in June prior to getting hurt. Muncy's return will send Michael Busch back to Triple-A Oklahoma City as a corresponding move.