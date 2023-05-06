Muncy (illness) is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth Saturday against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He left Friday's game with an illness, but it wasn't serious enough to keep him out of Saturday's action. Muncy is hitting .206 with a .333 OBP and four home runs over the past 10 games.
