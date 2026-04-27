Dodgers' Max Muncy: Back in action Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muncy (illness) will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's contest against the Marlins.
Muncy was under the weather over the weekend, forcing an early exit from Saturday's game versus the Cubs. He did not play Sunday, though the Dodgers said he had been scheduled for a day off, anyway. Muncy is ready to go for the series opener versus the Marlins and will carry a robust 1.028 OPS into play Monday.
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