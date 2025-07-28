Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Muncy (knee) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list in early July due to a bone bruise in his left knee. He has recovered more quickly than expected, and he could return to the big club in early August if his rehab assignment goes smoothly. Muncy posted an .832 OPS with four steals, 13 home runs and 55 RBI across 315 plate appearances prior to his injury.