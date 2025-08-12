Muncy went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

The Dodgers trailed 7-0 at one point in the contest, but Muncy at least made a game of it when he clubbed a three-run homer in the eighth inning. The powerful third baseman hasn't missed a beat since returning from an extended absence caused by a knee injury -- in seven contests since being activated off the IL, Muncy is batting .421 (8-for-19) with four long balls and nine RBI along with a 7:2 BB:K. Muncy didn't hit a homer until his 29th game of the season, but since then he's gone deep 17 times over 60 contests.