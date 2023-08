Muncy was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch Thursday versus Oakland.

Muncy took a JP Sears fastball to the wrist in the bottom of the fifth inning and was lifted from the game in the bottom of the sixth, but there doesn't seem to be much concern. He finished the night with two walks, a run scored and the HBP across three plate appearances. Chris Taylor replaced him at third base and David Peralta entered in left field.