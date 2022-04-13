Muncy went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

Muncy has recorded only one hit in the Dodgers' first four games, but he at least in Tuesday's game, he displayed the sort of plate discipline that aided him to a .368 on-base average in 2021. The 31-year-old should continue to see more plate appearances with runners on base with the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner batting ahead of him, though it's fair to wonder if Muncy will be able to replicate last season's power production after suffering a UCL tear in his left elbow last fall. Muncy returned to action early in spring training, but he went 5-for-27 in Cactus League play and produced only two extra-base hits (both doubles).