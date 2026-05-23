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Dodgers' Max Muncy: Exits after HBP

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Muncy was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy was taken out of the game immediately after taking a 95.5 mph sinker off his hand/wrist in the eighth inning. He'll likely be sent in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and the Dodgers may have more information on his status after the game. If the 35-year-old veteran ends up needing to miss time, Santiago Espinal and Miguel Rojas would be in play to start at the hot corner.

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