Dodgers' Max Muncy: Exits after HBP

Muncy was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy was taken out of the game immediately after taking a 95.5 mph sinker off his hand/wrist in the eighth inning. He'll likely be sent in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and the Dodgers may have more information on his status after the game. If the 35-year-old veteran ends up needing to miss time, Santiago Espinal and Miguel Rojas would be in play to start at the hot corner.