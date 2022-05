Muncy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy has a .586 OPS for the season and is in a 2-for-24 slump over the past seven games, and he'll head to the bench Sunday for the first time in 2022. Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at the hot corner.