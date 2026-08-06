Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes deep Wednesday

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

With Los Angeles down 7-1 in the eighth inning, Muncy began a Dodgers rally by slugging a three-run blast to right-center field. The team was able to close the gap to one run in the same frame but ultimately suffered its sixth straight loss. For Muncy, the long ball snapped a six-game stretch without an extra-base hit or an RBI. The veteran third baseman has posted a .218/.306/.527 slash line with five home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base over 16 games since the All-Star break.