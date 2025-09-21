Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Muncy set the Dodgers on the comeback trailing, going yard in the first inning after the Giants established a 4-0 lead to open the game. This was his second homer in his last four games, but the infielder has gone just 3-for-24 (.125) over eight contests since returning from an oblique injury that cost him nearly a month. Muncy has a .248/.382/.482 slash line with 19 homers, 67 RBI, 47 runs scored and four stolen bases over 97 contests this season.