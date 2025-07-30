Muncy (knee) played six innings at third base for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Muncy may have had a little rust -- he also committed a fielding error -- in his first game action since July 2, but this was nonetheless a big step toward a return to the major-league club. The veteran third baseman was initially projected to be out at least six weeks when he landed on the IL, but he now appears set to beat that timeframe by a considerable margin. According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Muncy will likely be activated upon the start of the Dodgers' next homestand, which begins Monday, Aug. 4 against St. Louis.